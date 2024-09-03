Vote Early at WKAR: Supporting Our Community

Dear Friend of WKAR,

Recently, I shared how “2024 Election Coverage Lives at WKAR” to help you get closer to the issues as you prepare to vote in November. As the public media station serving MSU and Michigan’s capital region, WKAR is dedicated to providing our community with the election news and resources needed to make informed decisions.

I’m excited to announce that WKAR will be an Early Voting Center for the 2024 general election. Starting Monday, Oct. 21, those eligible to vote in East Lansing can vote at WKAR daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 3. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more details, check out our news release, “WKAR selected as City of East Lansing Early Voting Center for 2024 General Election,” or visit the East Lansing City Clerk’s office for information on voter registration and eligibility.

The Early Voting Center will be in our WKAR Television Studio B. If you’ve attended film previews, community conversations, or events like PBS KIDS® Day, you might be familiar with Studio B. We’ll be clearing out cameras and equipment to meet all the requirements for a voting center.

It’s an honor to partner with East Lansing to support our community in this important way. Voting is a cornerstone of our society, and we’re proud to provide a space where MSU campus residents and neighbors can cast their ballots.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University

P.S.: I hope you can join us in Studio A on Thursday, September 12, for 2024 Election Information Day with NPR national political reporter and MSU alum Don Gonyea. Visit wkar.org for more about the free event and to register to attend.