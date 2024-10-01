WKAR presents literature, politics, music, technology, sports, and more

Dear friend of WKAR,

As we say farewell to September and look forward to October, there is a lot to look forward to including a range of exceptional programming spanning literature, politics, music, technology, sports, and more.

Our 2024 Election coverage continues with the “CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast,” tonight (Oct. 1) at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING and on WKAR NewsTalk 102.3. PBS News and NPR News will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.

On 90.5 FM this past Sunday (Sept. 29), Celtic music host Fiona Ritchie presented her final episode of “Thistle and Shamrock.” Ritchie has retired after 40 years hosting the show. “Womenfolk Radio” will move from 10pm into the 9pm-11pm time slot beginning Sunday, October 6. Hosted by Ellen Stanley, the show features a wide variety of folk/acoustic music from women and non-binary artists. You can listen live anywhere with the WKAR Listen app or our website station streams.

October also brings us three new WKAR TV originals: “Binary Minds,” “Beyond the Score,” and “Support Line.”

“Binary Minds” debuts this Thursday (Oct. 3) at 10pm on WKAR TV. The three-part limited series explores the implications and impact of artificial intelligence in the fields of art, healthcare, and education. Episodes two and three air in November and December. “Binary Minds” is supported in part by MSU Research Foundation.

Last fall, WKAR aired a pilot episode for a proposed new television series: “Beyond the Score with Al Martin.” I’m happy to say, with viewer feedback and community support, we’ll be launching the show as a series. The debut episode of “Beyond the Score” airs Thursday, October 24, on WKAR TV. Host Al Martin uncovers stories where sports and society intersect, exploring E-Sports, the rising popularity of women's sports, athletes and mental health, sensory rooms at sports facilities, and more.

“Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine” is a new WKAR original documentary that shares inspiring stories of support for Ukraine amidst that country's struggle to maintain its sovereignty and freedom. “Support Line” airs Thursday, October 31, on WKAR TV.

Looking back on September, I hope you had a chance to catch the broadcast of “Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined,” about the life and work of one of America's most celebrated Latina writers. You can watch the full program now through October 15 in the PBS app and at pbs.org/video. It’s just one of many offerings from WKAR in celebration of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month.

If you weren’t able to attend “2024 Election Information Day with Don Gonyea,” it’s available for free viewing now on YouTube. Visit YouTube.com/@wkarnews to watch.

Also in September, we were pleased to present “Decoding Disinformation: AI and the Threat to Democracy.“ The WKAR original television special examines artificial intelligence and its impact on the spread of disinformation ahead of the 2024 elections. The program and Q&A session that followed can be viewed now at YouTube.com/WKARNews. “Decoding Disinformation” is supported in part by MSU Research Foundation.

I hope you’ve been enjoying all of the new programming from WKAR and our national partners. We are committed to serving the range of listening and viewing interests that exist throughout our community and there’s plenty more to come.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University

P.S.: Exceptional programming like this is only possible with support from our community. Thank you to everyone who donated to WKAR during our recent fundraising drives for quality television and radio.