Your Voice, Your Stories in 2025

Dear friend of WKAR,

It’s hard to believe we are already reaching the end of January in this new year. As we look to the future, there is understandably a sense of uncertainty. We are mindful that changes in leadership in Washington can impact support for public media stations like WKAR. Time has taught us that as new leaders settle into their roles, governing agendas take hold, priorities shift, and federal funding for public media can become a topic of interest and debate. That is why we are working hard to ensure that returning and new lawmakers understand the important role that local PBS and NPR stations play in the lives of people throughout the communities they serve.

We are working closely with public media leaders and advocates in Washington to share information about the value of programming that educates, informs, and inspires. But we are not stopping there. We’re also highlighting how WKAR supports local educators by handing out thousands of new books and literacy kits each year to school-aged children at events across mid-Michigan. We’re demonstrating how our efforts to let members of the community tell their stories in their own words are helping to increase trust and community connectedness. And finally, we are reminding lawmakers that, as local news organizations across the country continue to be shuttered, in many cases public media remains the only source of reliable local journalism.

We’re also leveraging our ability to support Michigan State University’s mission to educate students. As part of our new student experiential learning program, WKAR recently hired 16 undergraduates to work with and learn from the dozens of public media professionals at the station. Each student learns a wide range of skills from camera operations and directing live productions to on-air and online reporting and event planning.

Even as we make our case for public media, we know the voices that matter most are not ours, but yours. When you tune in over the air or online, when you sign up to volunteer to assemble reading kits, when you attend events at the studio, and when you make your donation, you are sending the message that public media matters. And now, more than ever, it is a message that needs to be heard.

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be reaching out to you and others in your community with an invitation to share your stories about why you believe in and support public media. Ways to share will include everything from sending an email, to calling and leaving a message, to talking to one of our team members on-camera or on the radio at an upcoming event. Your testimonials will help us remind decision makers that WKAR Public Media is an essential agency serving our capital region community and the State of Michigan.

For more than 100 years, WKAR has been serving your community. Your voice of support can help ensure that WKAR remains a vital servant of this community for years to come.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University