How do I get the NPR+ Podcast Bundle?

To get early access to the NPR+ podcast bundle, you will need to make a new recurring donation to WKAR through our special NPR+ donation page.



How does the NPR+ Podcast Bundle support WKAR?

100% of your tax deductible donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to WKAR.



I’m already a donor to WKAR. Do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

Unfortunately no - the only way to get the NPR+ bundle in this early pilot phase is to set up a new recurring donation to WKAR through our NPR+ signup page at. While we do plan to allow existing sustaining donors to access to NPR+ as a benefit without a separate donation through this website, this is not yet possible and will take time to implement. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these limitations with our partners at NPR.



Have questions or need help?

Check out our NPR+ page here for more information, including helpful contact information.

