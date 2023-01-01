Jordan Nightingale oversees digital strategy for WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.

She joined WKAR in February 2023.

Jordan comes to WKAR after seven years at the University of Michigan, where she led marketing and communication efforts for Michigan Law, the Michigan Institute for Clinical & Health Research, and Michigan Language Assessment.

Jordan Nightingale has degrees in English and Professional Writing from Michigan State University. She is a former editor-in-chief of the Red Cedar Review at MSU.