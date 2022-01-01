Kevin Cooney is the director of Annual Giving, leading efforts to define and implement strategies for the Annual Giving program.

He joined WKAR in September 2020.

Before joining WKAR, Cooney spent over ten years working to lead efforts in digital fundraising and development operations at various public media, educational, and nonprofit organizations.

He holds a doctorate in Anthropology from Boston University and received his bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Michigan State.