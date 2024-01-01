Shawn Turner | Bio

Shawn Turner is general manager of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University. WKAR is home to public radio and television for the Michigan capital region, bringing the best of PBS, PBS KIDS, NPR, Classical music and award-winning original content to more than 500,000 mid-Michigan residents each week.

Turner was appointed to the WKAR position in December 2022, after serving eight months as interim director. In addition to his role at WKAR, Turner is also a professor of strategic communication at MSU, serving in that position since August 2019. In March of 2020, Turner was granted temporary leave from MSU to serve a one-year presidential appointment as senior advisor to the Secretary of Veterans.

Turner currently serves on the board of directors for NPR, the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority, and the German Marshall Fund.

Prior to his current positions at MSU, Turner served in senior positions in government and in non-profit and academic organizations.

Turner’s positions in government included deputy White House press secretary for National Security; director of communication for National Intelligence at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI); and deputy press secretary for Foreign Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC).

Turner’s previous non-governmental experience includes serving as chair of the Information Operations program at the Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security; as an adjunct professor in the University of Pennsylvania Law School; and as the director of communication at the Center for a New American Security.

Turner is also a published author and former national security analyst for CNN. Turner has published articles in USA Today, Newsweek, Spectra, and on CNN.com. He has also authored book chapters on risk communication for national defense and information-processing and cognitive theories.

Turner is a former Distinguished Terker Fellow in George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs; a former member of the board of advisors for the National Security Agency (NSA) and former member of the executive board of advisors for the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law (CERL) at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Other recognitions throughout Turner’s career include being named one of Washington DC’s top decision makers by the National Journal in 2013 and being awarded the Intelligence Community Leadership Award in 2015. In 2016, Turner was awarded the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award for outstanding career accomplishments and exemplary service to the nation.

Prior to his civilian career, Turner served 21 years in the United States Marine Corps.

Turner holds a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Texas State University and a master’s degree in communication from George Mason University.

Updated 10/2024