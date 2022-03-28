Summer Godette is the Engagement Coordinator with WKAR Family and the Michigan Learning Channel (MLC).

The Michigan Learning Channel is a statewide public television partnership offering instructional content to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers.

Summer works in collaboration with MLC Engagement Coordinators from all six Michigan public television stations to show teachers, students, and families how to use the resources from MLC.

Summer Godette is originally from Detroit and lives in mid-Michigan with her husband and three children. She has a background in broadcast journalism, marketing, and elementary education.

