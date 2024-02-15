Yousef Enayah

Yousef EnayahSports Beat Reporter
-
We decided to see what reaching the MHSAA Girls Basketball Finals, held at the Breslin Center, would mean to a school and its community.
-
Charlie Baker had some big decisions to make about his future in college and football. In the end, the best place was the closest to his heart: Michigan State.
-
Despite dealing with the losses of key contributors, Okemos’s varsity boys basketball team has stuck out to many with their hot start, which can largely be attributed to twins Colin and Brennan Walton.