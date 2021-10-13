Forensic Files, Dexter, Dateline, Bones, CSI. Our streaming queues are full of crime shows that use all sorts of forensic technology -- from DNA sequencing and fingerprint analysis to facial recognition. Have you ever wondered if these technologies are accurate? Prabu takes a close look at how forensic technology is applied in criminal investigations. The episode includes a deep dive into the misapplication of forensic technology and the wrongful conviction case against Mr. Steven Barnes, who spent 20 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit until he was exonerated through the Innocence Project.

GUEST: Sarah Chu, senior advisor on forensic science policy for the Innocence Project.

