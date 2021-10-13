© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Forensic Technology

Published October 13, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT
Forensic Files, Dexter, Dateline, Bones, CSI. Our streaming queues are full of crime shows that use all sorts of forensic technology -- from DNA sequencing and fingerprint analysis to facial recognition. Have you ever wondered if these technologies are accurate? Prabu takes a close look at how forensic technology is applied in criminal investigations. The episode includes a deep dive into the misapplication of forensic technology and the wrongful conviction case against Mr. Steven Barnes, who spent 20 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit until he was exonerated through the Innocence Project.

GUEST: Sarah Chu, senior advisor on forensic science policy for the Innocence Project.

Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
