The Privacy Paradox

Published October 13, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
As humans, we generally have an inherent trust in technology. Calculators are correct. ATMs are accurate. Computers are objective. It’s a relationship that begins when we are young, and we don’t even think about it most of the time. Now, we’ve allowed Alexa, Siri, Google and Facebook into our lives. Tech giants use this trust to access our data, both to benefit us and profit from us. In this episode, Prabu examines our trust in machines and the dilemma of the privacy paradox, which is our willingness to trust machines with our data to give us better experiences even as we fear that are our data could be exploited.

GUEST: S. Shyam Sundar, founder and co-director of the Media Effects Research Laboratory at Penn State University.

Life, Meet Tech
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
