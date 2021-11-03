It seems like a lifetime ago when the pandemic shutdowns happened and many of us went home for the “world’s longest snow day.” At that time, technology provided an essential lifeline for us to be able to work remotely. As we look to the future, there are many unanswered questions. Will we ever go back to the office? Can we maintain healthy boundaries while working from home or is burnout even worse now? Will machines eventually take our jobs? In this episode, Prabu discusses the future of work with IT expert and the president of IDC, Crawford Del Prete, to find out what he thinks about the impact of technology on business and society.

GUEST: Crawford Del Prete, president of International Data Corporation.

