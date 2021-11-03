© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Future of Work

Published November 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
It seems like a lifetime ago when the pandemic shutdowns happened and many of us went home for the “world’s longest snow day.” At that time, technology provided an essential lifeline for us to be able to work remotely. As we look to the future, there are many unanswered questions. Will we ever go back to the office? Can we maintain healthy boundaries while working from home or is burnout even worse now? Will machines eventually take our jobs? In this episode, Prabu discusses the future of work with IT expert and the president of IDC, Crawford Del Prete, to find out what he thinks about the impact of technology on business and society.

GUEST: Crawford Del Prete, president of International Data Corporation.

RELATED LINKS:
International Data Corporation (IDC)
https://www.idc.com/

ARTICLE: ‘I’m Not a Cat,’ Says Lawyer Having Zoom Difficulties. New York Times.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/09/style/cat-lawyer-zoom.html

Life, Meet Tech
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
