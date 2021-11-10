The Thing About Social Media

There’s been a lot of discussion recently about social media, filter bubbles, fake news and how these things affect our perceptions of each other. Increasingly, people are getting their news from Twitter and their facts from Facebook. Polarization is happening everywhere, and social media companies are tracking our every move, such that the highly curated user experience they offer us has been characterized as an echo chamber. In this episode, Prabu invites Kjerstin Thorson, a researcher and professor at Michigan State University, to discuss how social media uses our own user data to determine what we see.

GUEST: Kjerstin Thorson, researcher and associate professor at Michigan State University

