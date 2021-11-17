© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published November 17, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
Have you ever wondered how and why things go viral? How does an idea become a meme, and how does a meme become a movement? Who knew that Bernie Sanders’ mittens would be the antidote to our political animosity? In this lively episode, Prabu is joined by Greg Teachout, one of his favorite colleagues and armchair experts, to discuss everything from the thought contagion and Greg’s newfound fascination with the hurdy gurdy.

GUEST: Greg Teachout, strategic communications manager at Michigan State University.

Life, Meet Tech
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
