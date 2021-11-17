Have you ever wondered how and why things go viral? How does an idea become a meme, and how does a meme become a movement? Who knew that Bernie Sanders’ mittens would be the antidote to our political animosity? In this lively episode, Prabu is joined by Greg Teachout, one of his favorite colleagues and armchair experts, to discuss everything from the thought contagion and Greg’s newfound fascination with the hurdy gurdy.

GUEST: Greg Teachout, strategic communications manager at Michigan State University.

RELATED LINKS:

Thought Contagion: How Belief Spreads Through Society, The New Science of Memes. By Aaron Lynch

https://www.amazon.com/Thought-Contagion-Spreads-Through-Society-ebook/dp/B001G0OBB2