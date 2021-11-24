The Road Ahead

Any recent model car is one of the most obvious places to see the intersection of our lives and tech, and the speed at which automotive technology is advancing is astounding. In our near future, we will see autonomous vehicles and all sorts of groundbreaking technology that will radically change the way we travel and commute. In this episode, Prabu rides shotgun with Fred Jacobs, automotive expert and the godfather of classic rock radio, as they look at the exciting road ahead for automotive technology.

GUEST: Fred Jacobs, president and founder of Jacobs Media Strategies.

