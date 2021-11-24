© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life, Meet Tech
Life, Meet Tech

The Road Ahead

Published November 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Any recent model car is one of the most obvious places to see the intersection of our lives and tech, and the speed at which automotive technology is advancing is astounding. In our near future, we will see autonomous vehicles and all sorts of groundbreaking technology that will radically change the way we travel and commute. In this episode, Prabu rides shotgun with Fred Jacobs, automotive expert and the godfather of classic rock radio, as they look at the exciting road ahead for automotive technology.

GUEST: Fred Jacobs, president and founder of Jacobs Media Strategies.

RELATED LINKS:
Website: Jacobs Media Strategies
https://jacobsmedia.com/

Life, Meet Tech
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
See stories by Prabu David