Want To Join East Lansing's Police Oversight Board? City Is Accepting Applications

East Lansing is seeking applicants to serve on a police oversight board after City Council voted this week to create the citizen-led commission.

The body will review complaints against police officers and make recommendations on police department policies.

At least two of the board’s 11 members must be social workers or psychologists and at least nine must live in East Lansing. Police officers and city employees cannot apply.

The city is trying to avoid conflicts of interest, Councilmember Lisa Babcock said.

“This board will have a lot more credibility with members of the general public who want to lodge complaints if they aren't facing City Hall employees or Police Department employees,” Babcock said.

Residents began studying possibilities for an oversight commission after East Lansing officers were accused of excessive force in two separate 2019 arrests.