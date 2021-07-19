Deadline Approaches To File Intent To Run For East Lansing City Council Seats

The last day for candidates to file an intent to run for the East Lansing City Council is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

City council candidates must be registered electors of the city.

They serve four-year terms.

This year, there are three vacant seats.

One is a partial term expiring in 2023, and the other two are full-term positions expiring in 2025.

The specific office and term must be indicated on the application.

Candidates who are seeking office need to do two things: file an affidavit of identity and complete a nominating petition.

A minimum of 50 registered electors of the city are needed to sign onto the petition.

The petition and affidavit are available at the East Lansing City Clerk's office.

That's located in City Hall at 410 Abbot Road in East Lansing.