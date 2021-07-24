© 2021
Politics & Government

Hearings Set For Judge To Consider Defense Motions In Alleged Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

WKAR Public Media | By Steve Carmody
Published July 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
There are five defendants charged federally who are currently scheduled to go on trial in October.

A judge plans to hear arguments this fall over whether to quash the decision to bind three men over for trial on state charges that they planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Pete Musico, Paul Bellar and Joseph Morrison are charged with gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearms.

They were allegedly connected to a group planning to kidnap the governor and storm the State Capitol building in Lansing.

The three were bound over for trial in March, but their defense attorneys are asking another judge to reverse that decision.

On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson scheduled arguments in November on the defense motion. He’s also scheduled a hearing on defense motions accusing investigators of engaging in entrapment.

Five other men are also facing state charges, and there are five defendants charged federally who are currently scheduled to go on trial in October.

Steve Carmody
