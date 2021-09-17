Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
Sep. 17, 2021- Correspondents Edition| OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses James Craig, the state budget, COVID and much more.
The panel discusses the James Craig launch for governor, a deal on the new state budget, a relationship between two lawmakers makes news and COVID in Michigan schools. Panelists Emily Lawler, Chad Livengood, Zoe Clark and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
