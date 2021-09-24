Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
Sep. 24, 2021- Capt. Mike Brown | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the adoption of the new bi-partisan $70 billion state budget. The guest is Capt. Mike Brown, GOP Candidate for Governor . Panelists Chuck Stokes, Lauren Gibbons and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.