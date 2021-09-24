© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Off the Record

Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.

Sep.24, 2021 - Capt. Mike Brown | OTR OVERTIME

WKAR Public Media
Published September 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
OTROT-210924.png

After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat. Capt. Mike Brown, GOP candidate for Governor joins Chuck Stokes, Lauren Gibbons, Rick Pluta and senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Watch it at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
