Oct. 8, 2021- Linda Vail | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses why President Biden made a trip to Michigan. The guest is public health expert Linda Vail. Panelists Zoe Clark, Rick Albin and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.