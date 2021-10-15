Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
Oct. 15, 2021- Tudor Dixon | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the redistricting commission, lead in the water in Benton Harbor and much more. The guest is Tudor Dixon, GOP Candidate for Governor . Panelists Cheyna Roth, Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.