Oct. 22, 2021- Rev. Edward Pinkney | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the water crisis in Benton Harbor. The guest is community activist Rev. Edward Pinkney. Panelists Emily Lawler, Stephen Henderson and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.