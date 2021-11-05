Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
Nov. 5, 2021- Don Wotruba | OFF THE RECORD
Refunds for Michigan drivers? The guest is Don Wotruba, CEO of the Michigan School Board Association.
Watch now at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses the possibility of refunds for Michigan drivers. The guest is CEO of the MI School Board Association, Don Wotruba. Panelists Emily Lawler, Jonathan Oosting and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.