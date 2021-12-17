Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Dec. 17, 2021- Brenden Boudreau | OFF THE RECORD
Tax breaks for businesses plus gun rights. The guest is pro-gun advocate Brenden Boudreau.
Watch now at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses proposed tax breaks for Michigan businesses plus a gun rights advocate speak out against further restrictions. The guest is executive director of Great Lakes Gun Rights Brenden Boudreau. Panelists Jordyn Hermani, Eric Loyd and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.