Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Dec. 31, 2021- Correspondents Edition| OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published December 31, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST
OTRTS-211231v2.png

The panel looks back at the best and worst of Michigan politics in 2021.

Capitol correspondents Zoe Clark, Cheyna Roth, Bill Ballenger and Jim Kiertzner join Tim Skubick to look back the best and worst of Michigan politics in 2021.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

