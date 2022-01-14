Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Jan. 14, 2022 - Rep. Luke Meerman | OFF THE RECORD
School safety and COVID numbers. The guest is Rep. Luke Meerman.
Watch now at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses the surge in COVID numbers and a new legislative task force on school safety. The guest is Rep. Luke Meerman. Panelists Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Dave Boucher and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.