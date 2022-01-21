Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Jan. 21, 2022 - Correspondents Edition| OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses election fraud, COVID deaths in nursing homes and much more. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Chad Livengood, Zoe Clark and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.