Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Feb. 4, 2022 - Correspondents Edition| OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses campaign finance and redistricting, plus special video messages help mark 50 years of Off the Record. Panelists Yue Stella Yu, Jonathan Oosting and Chuck Stokes join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.