Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Feb. 18, 2022 - Future Journalists | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published February 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
OTRTS-220218.jpg
MSU Journalism students appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

A special edition of Off the Record with 3 students from MSU's School of Journalism.

A special edition of Off the Record with three future graduates of MSU's School of Journalism. Sophia Lada, Dani James and Kyle Davidson offer their views on the future of journalism, the use and role of social media in journalism and much more. Later in the program, the students put their own questions to host Tim Skubick.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

