Feb. 25, 2022 - Chris Harkins | OFF THE RECORD
State budget director on how to spend 74 billion of your tax dollars.
The panel discusses what tax cuts may be headed your way. The guest is state budget director Chris Harkins. Panelists Jordyn Hermani, Dave Boucher and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.