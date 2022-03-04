Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 4, 2022 - Jase Bolger | OFF THE RECORD
Former house speaker wants to modify the state term limits law.
The panel discusses a new poll on Russia's Putin and a former house speaker wants to modify the state's term limits law. The guest is former GOP house speaker Jase Bolger. Panelists Zoe Clark and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.