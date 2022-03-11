Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 11, 2022 - Patrick Anderson | OFF THE RECORD
GOP push for gas tax relief. The panel welcomes term limits author Patrick Anderson.
The panel discusses a republican push for immediate gas tax relief. The guest is author of the 1992 term limits ballot initiative, Patrick Anderson. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.