Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 25, 2022 - Sen. Jim Ananich | OTR OVERTIME
After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.
Senate democratic leader Jim Ananich joins Emily Lawler, Jonathan Oosting, Zachary Gorchow and senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.