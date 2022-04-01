Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
April 1, 2022 - Dana Nessel | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses President Trump's visit to Michigan. The guest is Michigan AG Dana Nessel. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Ben Solis and Dave Boucher join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.