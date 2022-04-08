Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
April 8, 2022 - Richard Czuba| OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses Fred Upton's retirement, the race for governor and much more. The guest is Glengariff Group pollster Richard Czuba. Panelists Jordyn Hermani, Kyle Melinn and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.