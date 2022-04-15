Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Apr. 15, 2022 - Correspondents Edition| OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the governor kidnap verdict and a possible Trump endorsement in GOP race for governor.
The panel discusses the verdict in the governor kidnap trial and a possible deal for a Donald Trump endorsement in the GOP race for governor. Panelists Craig Mauger, Rachel Louise Just, Zoe Clark and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.