Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Apr. 22, 2022 - Rocky Raczkowski | OFF THE RECORD
MSU Journalism majors discuss the race for gov and talk later with Rocky Raczkowski.
MSU School of Journalism seniors discuss the race for governor. The guest is former Michigan representative and current chair of the Oakland County republican party Rocky Raczkowski. Kyle Davidson, Sophia Lada and Dani James join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
