Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Apr. 29, 2022 - Jeff Timmer | OFF THE RECORD
Winners and losers of GOP nominating convention. The guest is former republican strategist Jeff Timmer.
The panel discusses the Michigan GOP nominating convention and more. The guest is a senior advisor with the Lincoln Project, Jeff Timmer. Panelists Rick Pluta, Emily Lawler and Chad Livengood join guest-host Chuck Stokes to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.