Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
May 27, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses disqualified GOP candidates for governor being removed from the August primary.
The panel discusses removal of GOP candidates for governor from the August primary due to invalid signatures. Panelists Chad Livengood, Nancy Kaffer, Zachary Gorchow and Cheyna Roth join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.