Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Jun. 3, 2022 - Chris Thomas | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the alleged phony signatures that have knocked some GOP candidates for Governor off the ballot. The guest is former state elections director Chris Thomas to discuss those signatures in question. Chuck Stokes, Laruen Gibbons and Ben Solis join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.