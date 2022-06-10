Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Jun. 10, 2022 - Tim Malloy | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the FBI raid on the home of GOP candidate for Governor Ryan Kelley. The guest is Quinnipiac University Pollster Tim Malloy to discuss the latest polling on guns. Craig Mauger, Emily Lawler and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.