Jun. 17, 2022 - Perry Johnson | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses new polling numbers in the race for Governor. The guest is Perry Johnson, a former Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Zoe Clark and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
