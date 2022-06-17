© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record
Jun. 17, 2022 - Perry Johnson | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published June 17, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
The panel discusses new polling numbers in the race for Governor. The guest is Perry Johnson, a former Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Zoe Clark and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
Watch it at video.wkar.org

