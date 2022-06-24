Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Jun. 24, 2022 - Steve Mitchell | OFF THE RECORD
Race tightens in GOP gubernatorial primary. Guest: Pollster Steve Mitchell
The panel discusses the tightening race for the GOP gubernatorial nod. The guest is Steve Mitchell from Mitchell Research and Communications, Inc.. Panelists Simon D. Schuster, Jordyn Hermani and Dave Boucher join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.