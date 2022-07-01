Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
July 1, 2022 - Steve Dulan | OFF THE RECORD
Record state budget. Guest: NRA board member Steve Dulan.
The panel discusses the record state budget with more money for Michigan students. The guest is NRA board member Steve Dulan, here to discuss the new federal gun laws. Panelists Eric Lloyd, Lauren Gibbons and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.