Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

July 8, 2022 - James Craig | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published July 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
OTRTS-220708.jpg
James Craig appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

Takeaways from latest GOP debate for governor. Guest: Write-in candidate James Craig.

The panel discusses the latest debate between the GOP candidates for governor. The guest is write-in candidate for governor James Craig. Panelists Jim Kiertzner, Zoe Clark and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government
