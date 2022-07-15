Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
July 15, 2022 - Candidate Conversation | OFF THE RECORD
Four GOP primary candidates for governor answer questions from moderator Tim Skubick.
In this election special, four of the GOP primary candidates for governor, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano have a conversation with senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.