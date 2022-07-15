Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
July 15, 2022 - Candidate Conversation | OTR OVERTIME
The conversation continues with GOP primary candidates for governor.
Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano continue their conversation with senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.