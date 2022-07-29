Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
July 29, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Deep dive on GOP race for governor. A correspondents edition of Off the Record.
The panel discusses the competitive race in the GOP primary for governor. Plus new rulings from the Michigan Supreme Court. Panelists Zoe Clark, Emily Lawler, Kyle Melinn and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.